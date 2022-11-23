Moscow, Russia.- The president of the Cuban National Assembly, Esteban Lazo, will visit Moscow in the near future, announced the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel. “The president of the State Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, visited us in February of this year and comrade Lazo will respond to that visit shortly,” Diaz-Canel said when speaking on Tuesday before […]

“The president of the State Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, visited us in February of this year and comrade Lazo will respond to that visit shortly,” Diaz-Canel said when speaking on Tuesday before the State Duma.

He added that “parliamentary relations between Russia and Cuba constitute a milestone of bilateral ties and a key piece for the promotion and development of our economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties.”

In recent years “these relations have deepened remarkably and the exchange between our delegations has grown”, Diaz-Canel added.

Díaz-Canel arrived in Moscow on Saturday for a working visit with plans to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and to take part in the inauguration of a monument to Fidel Castro.