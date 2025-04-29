Cubana de Aviación to restart flights between Cuba and Germany

Havana, Cuba.- The Cubana de Aviación airline will resume flights between Cuba and Germany in November of this year, after a hiatus of over 20 years.

The Minister of Transport, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, has announced that the new service will operate twice a week — on Wednesdays and Saturdays — using a modern Airbus A330-200 aircraft, which can accommodate 287 passengers, including 17 in premium class and 270 in economy class.

This new connection marks a substantial advancement in enhancing the connectivity between Cuba and Europe, thanks to the collaboration between Cubana de Aviación and other international airlines.

The goal is to continue expanding the flight schedule in response to the growing demand, while also strengthening strategic partnerships with industry stakeholders, including airlines and travel agencies.

The airline reiterates its commitment to promoting Cuba as a secure and environmentally friendly destination, and aims to be able to operate its own aircraft in the future.