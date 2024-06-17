Share

Havana, Cuba.- The first of Cubana de Aviación’s charter operations on direct flights from Havana to Panama begins today, with two weekly frequencies, Mondays and Fridays.

According to the airline’s statement, with these air links it intends to reestablish its presence and influence in the Latin American market and thus increase the destinations with the greatest demand.

This is an opportunity for customers, since the company from the Antillean nation has operated in a codeshare with the Panamanian flag airline Copa Airlines for years, with whom it maintains an excellent relationship.

As indicated by the official message, Panama is currently one of the favorite international destinations for business or pleasure trips; and a source of commerce and connection with several cities in the Caribbean and South America, aspects that attract ethnic and foreign clients.

Cubana also specified on Facebook that the Havana-Panama flights will have fares starting at $331 (+taxes) and two suitcase allowances, in addition to the possibility of purchasing extra luggage on the passenger flight, as well as on its cargo operations.

The company, which is celebrating its 95th anniversary, established a regular route to the Panamanian capital on July 24, 1974.