Havana, Cuba.- Rossiya Airlines announced today that it will resume flights from Moscow to the Cuban capital on October 13.

Rossiya’s announcement, obtained by Prensa Latina, states that tickets for Sunday flights are already on sale on Aeroflot’s website.

According to the airline, the destination of Havana is in great demand among travelers, since the capital of the Caribbean state is considered by Russians as one of the main tourist attractions of Cuba, along with other poles, especially the beach.

In the few months that Rossiya’s route between the two capitals was in operation (December 2023 – May 2024), flights were used by about 20 thousand travelers.

The airline will also maintain its flights from Moscow to the Cuban resorts of Varadero and Cayo Coco, which will be inaugurated in July 2023.