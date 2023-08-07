Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today congratulated via Twitter the people and the Plurinational State of Bolivia, on the occasion of the 198th anniversary of that South American country’s independence. The revolutionary process led by the Bolivian brothers is an example in the history of peoples’ struggles for their sovereignty and the recovery of […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today congratulated via Twitter the people and the Plurinational State of Bolivia, on the occasion of the 198th anniversary of that South American country’s independence.

The revolutionary process led by the Bolivian brothers is an example in the history of peoples’ struggles for their sovereignty and the recovery of their natural resources, the head of state wrote in his message.

Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, also greeted the people and government of Bolivia on the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of that South American nation.

Bolivia’s independence was proclaimed on August 6, 1825 in a congress held in the city of Sucre, to commemorate the Battle of Ayacucho (1824), which ended up finishing off what was left of the Spanish forces in Alto Peruvian territory and definitively sealed the country’s independence.