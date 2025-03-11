Share

Pretoria, South Africa.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who arrived Monday in the Republic of South Africa on a working visit, held official talks with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Ronald Ozzy Lamola.

During the exchange, the excellent state of bilateral political relations was confirmed, as well as the common interest in expanding and diversifying ties in the economic-commercial and cooperation fields.

The position of both nations in defense of the causes and interests of the peoples, especially those of the nations of the South, was ratified. In this regard, the discussion was about Cuba’s adherence to South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel for the genocide in Palestine, before the International Court of Justice. Other issues on the international agenda were also addressed.

During the meeting, the Cuban foreign minister thanked South Africa for its firm support for the Cuban people’s demand for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, as well as the designation on the list of States that supposedly sponsor terrorism.

While visiting South Africa, he is also holding fruitful meetings with representatives of political forces that make up the Government Alliance.

Cuba and South Africa are united by historical ties and brotherhood, forged by the historical leaders of both countries, Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela. Diplomatic relations were established on May 11, 1994, constituting this the first act of foreign policy of the South African democratic government.

During his stay in the region, he will carry out bilateral programs in South Africa, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal. These include meetings with their counterparts and local authorities, as well as other activities.