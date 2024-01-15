Havana, Cuba.- The first deputy head of the Ministry of Communications of Cuba, Wilfredo González, begins today a visit to India at the head of a business delegation to carry out a broad program based on bilateral cooperation.

González will meet with the Minister of State of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

He will also participate in a meeting of the Cuban and Indian representations at the headquarters of the Indian Institute of Technology and will later meet with directors of important companies in the Asian country.

Likewise, the first vice minister will be the main guest, on Tuesday, at the reception for Cuba’s National Day and the 64th anniversary of bilateral relations.

González will attend the three-day India Soft event, which will begin next Wednesday in New Delhi, as one of the key activities of the Cuban delegation in the South Asian nation.

Every year India Soft brings together representatives of more than a thousand companies in a fair that highlights the skills of the Indian software industry.