Havana, Cuba.- The deputy prime minister and head of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas, successfully concluded an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this Wednesday.

During their stay in Riyadh, the Cuban representative and the delegation accompanying him developed an intense and fruitful day, which included interviews with the authorities of the Kingdom to review the state of economic, commercial and cooperation relations between the two.

The ways to promote these ties and bring them to the same level as political and diplomatic ties were also analyzed.

In the context of this visit, the delegation from the Caribbean nation also visited places of historical and cultural interest, and shared with a representation of the Cuban state mission in Saudi Arabia.