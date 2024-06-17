Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Foreign Minister of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, denounced neocolonizers in the Bolivarian nation today through his account on X.

Rodríguez shared on the social network statements from his Venezuelan counterpart, Yván Gil, who described the leadership of that group of nations as “poor and ridiculous” in the international context.

“Rejected by their own people, they intend to resort to colonial practices and get involved in matters that do not concern them,” Gil said on the social network in response to a joint statement from the G7.

The spokesperson for the Venezuelan Government stressed that “our revolutionary democracy will tell you this July 28, again, that we are free and sovereign and that its lackeys will not return,” referring to the presidential elections scheduled for that date.

Through the digital platform, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean nation reiterated Cuba’s support for the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution.