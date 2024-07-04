Cuba reiterates rejection of slander about alleged Chinese bases in the country

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reiterated this Wednesday his country’s rejection of the unfounded accusations reported in the United States media about the alleged existence of Chinese military bases on the Caribbean island.

The top Cuban diplomat denounced that in contrast, (those institutions) “ignore the almost 800 United States bases around the world, including the one illegally occupied in Guantánamo (eastern Cuba), converted into a center of espionage, torture, interference and global instability.”

The day before, the Government of Cuba denied such slander, repeated on other occasions at the request of the U.S. administration and the media, as part of a campaign of intimidation related to the island.

For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry declared today that it will not allow third parties to slander its relations with Cuba or any other country in the world.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Asian giant, Mao Ning, stressed at a press conference in Beijing that Sino-Cuban cooperation “is solemn and above all else. It is open and direct, it is not directed against a third party and slander will never be accepted or permitted…”