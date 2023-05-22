Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez lamented Saturday the loss of human lives and the damage caused by torrential rains and floods in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna. Floods in that northern region continue and could worsen with the threat of heavy rains, so earth walls are being placed to try to stem […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez lamented Saturday the loss of human lives and the damage caused by torrential rains and floods in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna.

Floods in that northern region continue and could worsen with the threat of heavy rains, so earth walls are being placed to try to stem the waters, among other measures.

According to statements made by a spokesman of the civil protection teams, these walls will try to block the overflowing of several rivers and repair dams destroyed as a result of the catastrophe, which has already cost the lives of 14 people.

The number of evacuees in Emilia Romagna remains at more than 15 thousand, but it is feared that this figure will increase rapidly, while 18 thousand 500 users are still without electric power