Cuba explained in China the negative impact and effects of the blockade imposed by the United States, which is considered the main obstacle to the country’s development.

Beijing, China.- Cuba explained in China the negative impact and effects of the blockade imposed by the United States, which is considered the main obstacle to the country’s development.

Ambassador Carlos Miguel Pereira denounced at a press conference that the intensification of this policy in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented Cuba from purchasing medicines, equipment and supplies necessary to fight the disease.

The tightening was part of a series of measures taken by the Donald Trump government to asphyxiate Cuba economically, including the reduction of flights, a ban on cruises, the persecution of financial transactions and the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.

That title allows US citizens to file lawsuits against Cuban and foreign companies outside the jurisdiction of the United States.

According to the diplomat, 2020 was the year when the damage caused by the blockade reached its historical peak.

The blockade has negatively impacted all areas of Cuba’s society and economy, with its dissuasive and intimidating effect that has caused the cancellation of important projects already underway, while banks refuse to process Cuban transactions for fear of sanctions.

Pereira highlighted the firm support of the international community and China against the hostile measure, and emphasized the need to go deeper into the issue and provide more information to the business community and local banks.

The ambassador announced that the United Nations General Assembly will vote on the Cuban resolution against the blockade at its next session, scheduled for June.