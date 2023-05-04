Havana, Cuba.- Ministers and senior officials of the Culture sphere of the member countries of the Group of 77 plus China will meet today at the Havana Convention Center. At the inauguration of the event, interventions by the head of Cuban Culture, Alpidio Alonso, are scheduled for the country that currently leads the organization. A […]

Havana, Cuba.- Ministers and senior officials of the Culture sphere of the member countries of the Group of 77 plus China will meet today at the Havana Convention Center.

At the inauguration of the event, interventions by the head of Cuban Culture, Alpidio Alonso, are scheduled for the country that currently leads the organization.

A recorded message from Ernesto Renato Ottone, UNESCO Deputy Director General for Culture will also be broadcast. In addition, the words of Lazare Assomo, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, who is attending the first International Congress of Cultural Heritage in Havana, are expected.

Some of the topics to be debated will be culture as a global public good; South-South cooperation mechanisms and alternatives for sustainable development; the social and economic dimension of culture; the role of creative economies and cultural industries in developing countries; and the comprehensive management of cultural heritage.

In a previous organizational meeting, Ana Margarita Morejón, director of International Relations of the Cuban Ministry of Culture, indicated that the adoption of a final declaration aimed at concrete actions to promote culture and its multilateral bond is expected from the meeting.