Cuba expresses condolences for victims of accident in Nicaragua

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez expressed condolences to the people and government of Nicaragua for the loss of human lives as a result of a massive traffic accident in the department of Matagalpa.

Through his account on the social network X, the Foreign Minister extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

According to press reports, at least 19 people were killed and 43 injured in a road accident involving a bus that overturned on a rural road in northern Nicaragua.

The bus, which was carrying 70 passengers, reportedly overturned on the Manceras bridge in the Rancho Grande municipality of Matagalpa.