Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday expressed his condolences to the people and Government of Indonesia over the loss of human lives and damage caused by an earthquake that hit West Java.

On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that shook the city of Cianjur in the most populated province of this Southeast Asian country (with almost 50 million inhabitants).

Local authorities warned that the number of victims might increase in the next few hours due to the number of missing people.

According to the United States Geological Survey, two hours after the first earthquake, up to 25 aftershocks, which struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, were reported.

Cianjur, the city closest to the epicenter, is inhabited by nearly 170,000 people.