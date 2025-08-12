Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his condolences to Turkiye following last Sunday’s earthquake.

“We express our condolences and solidarity with the people of #Turkiye for the victims and material damage caused by the earthquake that occurred in northwest Turkiye on Sunday, August 10,” he wrote on social media.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the province of Balikesir with its epicenter in the city of Sindirgi, and was felt some 200 kilometers to the north, in Istanbul.

According to statements by Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, one person died and four others were rescued alive from the rubble.

Yerlikaya added that a total of 16 buildings collapsed, most of them abandoned, as well as two mosque minarets.