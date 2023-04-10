Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent condolences to the people and government of Bolivia for the road accident in that country that left 12 people dead. From his Twitter account, the foreign minister regretted the loss of human lives and extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. He also […]

From his Twitter account, the foreign minister regretted the loss of human lives and extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

According to press reports, the accident occurred the day before, when a truck trailer and a public transport minibus collided on the Oruro-Pisiga highway, in Bolivia, and also caused four injuries.