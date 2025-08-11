Cuba commemorates the 59th anniversary of the founding of OCLAE

Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba commemorates the founding of the Continental Latin American and Caribbean Student Organization (OCLAE), created on August 11, 1966, by agreement, as a mobilizing and coordinating body for anti-imperialist struggles.

The organization, which emerged at the IV Latin American Student Congress, has promoted actions for the reform and democratization of education, the eradication of illiteracy, and the development of unity and solidarity among students across the continent for nearly six decades.

With representation from 23 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and through its nearly 40 member organizations, OCLAE promotes action against neoliberal policies and foreign debt affecting the region, as well as their impact on the worsening of social ills, primarily in the fields of education and culture. It also champions the historic commitment of young students to the aspirations of national liberation, the independence of peoples, and the ideals of peace.