Havana, Cuba.- The head of the Kerala State Government of the Republic of India, Pinarayi Vijayan, arrived Wednesday in Cuba for his first official visit to the island. During his stay, Vijayan will hold meetings with Cuban authorities and develop other activities of interest. Vijayan is also a member of the Political Bureau of the […]

Havana, Cuba.- The head of the Kerala State Government of the Republic of India, Pinarayi Vijayan, arrived Wednesday in Cuba for his first official visit to the island.

During his stay, Vijayan will hold meetings with Cuban authorities and develop other activities of interest.

Vijayan is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of India.

Kerala is located on the tropical coast of Malabar. It has a population of about 30 million people.

Agriculture is the main economic activity of this State, with plantations of spices, tea, coffee, rubber, coconut trees, among others.