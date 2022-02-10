Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Russia are exploring the possibility of expanding cooperation in areas such as green technologies and artificial intelligence, the president of the Skolkovo Foundation, Arkady Dvorkovich, said here on Wednesday.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the Russian representative, who is visiting Havana to participate in the International Congress on Higher Education University 2022, highlighted the relations between both nations and described them as “very productive.”

“We have the expectation that more Russian companies will come to Cuba to cooperate in various technological areas,” he stressed.

Dvorkovich explained that currently the two countries have three projects with the Business Group of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba (BioCubaFarma) for the development of medicines.

Similarly, he commented on the willingness to open areas of collaboration in sectors such as education, and that more Cuban students go to study to Russian universities.

Eyes are also on the development of sustainable agriculture projects and increasing crop yields, as well as the introduction of construction technologies, he pointed out.

On Tuesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with Dvorkovich to discuss science and the potential for collaboration.

The Skolkovo Foundation, associated with the main center of innovation in Russia, grants help lines for promising projects and maintains links with different companies.