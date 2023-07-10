Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of Cuba and China verified the excellent state of bilateral relations, during a round of Inter-Foreign Ministry Political Consultations held in Havana. The meeting was chaired by the Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodríguez and the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Asian country, Hua Chunying. The meeting ratified […]

Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of Cuba and China verified the excellent state of bilateral relations, during a round of Inter-Foreign Ministry Political Consultations held in Havana.

The meeting was chaired by the Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodríguez and the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Asian country, Hua Chunying.

The meeting ratified the common will to continue strengthening exchanges between foreign ministries and to promote the implementation of the consensus reached among its top leaders.

According to a note published by the island’s Foreign Ministry, the parties agreed to highlight the high level of agreement, coincidence and reciprocal support in international organizations, “always in favor of multilateralism, the principles of International Law and the role of the United Nations”.

Rodríguez highlighted the gestures of solidarity of the Asian giant towards the Caribbean nation in complex moments and recognized the invariable position of the Chinese Government condemning the blockade imposed by the United States and the inclusion of Cuba in the unilateral list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

For his part, Hua Chunying appreciated the position of the largest of the Antilles of unrestricted support for the principle of one China and rejection of interference in internal affairs.

In addition, he wished the island success in holding the next Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 plus China in September of this year.