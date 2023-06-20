Beijing, China.- China suggested Tuesday to the United States to focus on fostering understanding and mutual trust with Cuba, instead of generating reports such as the one about an alleged Beijing military training center on the island. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning also urged Washington to focus its energies on issues that are truly beneficial […]

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning also urged Washington to focus its energies on issues that are truly beneficial for peaceful and stable development at the regional level, adding that she is unaware of the allegations published by the U.S. media The Wall Street Journal.

According to that newspaper, the governments of Beijing and Havana are discussing the installation of a joint military training center in Cuban territory.

The report circulates a few days after the alleged existence of a Chinese electronic espionage base in Cuba operating since 2019 was reported.

In response, the Asian giant told Prensa Latina that nothing will be able to destroy its sincere friendship with the largest of the Antilles no matter how much the northern nation misinforms and defames, since the contradictions presented in this regard in a short time evidence that it is a lie.

“In just two days, U.S. officials and media have spread a series of inconsistent information on the alleged construction of the espionage base in Cuba, staging once again the farce in which the United States denies the United States,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesman.

He emphasized that despite spreading such slander, the White House will not affect the friendly and fraternal ties between Beijing and Havana, nor will it be able to hide its acts of massive espionage or the theft of secrets from countries around the world.

The Foreign Ministry also demanded Washington not to interfere in the internal affairs of the largest of the Antilles and accused it of spreading slander, taking part in covert activities, committing crimes and maintaining a prison inside a territory occupied by Cuba.

He also called on him to listen to international demands and immediately lift the economic, financial and commercial blockade, in addition to contributing to improve relations with Havana because it will benefit both parties, peace and stability in the region.