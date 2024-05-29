Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, held a meeting this Tuesday with the Chinese ambassador to the Caribbean nation, Ma Hui, who concludes his diplomatic mission after three years.

Both ratified the will to continue strengthening bilateral ties in the political, economic, commercial and cooperation areas.

Marrero thanked the ambassador for his contributions to strengthening the close ties of friendship between both nations, and wished Ma success in his new responsibilities.

In turn, Ma highlighted the cooperation established between the two nations, especially in the fight against Covid-19, and pointed out that during this period, mutual political trust rose to the highest level.

Cuba and China have always supported each other in international arenas, he reiterated, and this demonstrates the willingness to safeguard the independence and sovereignty of developing countries.

Recently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, awarded the Medal of Friendship to Ma for his contribution to the historic partisan, intergovernmental, and cooperation ties between the Caribbean nation and China.