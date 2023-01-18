Beijing, China.- Leaders of women organizations in China and Cuba today examined the work of each side in favor of the inclusion and protection of women in all sectors of society. The issue was discussed by Shen Yueyue, president of the All China Women’s Federation; and the secretary general of the Cuban Women’s Federation, Teresa […]

Beijing, China.- Leaders of women organizations in China and Cuba today examined the work of each side in favor of the inclusion and protection of women in all sectors of society.

The issue was discussed by Shen Yueyue, president of the All China Women’s Federation; and the secretary general of the Cuban Women’s Federation, Teresa Amarelle, during a videoconference meeting.

According to the embassy of the Caribbean country here, the meeting demonstrated the priority given by the two nations to the full realization of women’s rights, considered a relevant edge in the respect and defense of human rights.

He indicated that the contact between Shen and Amarelle also evidenced ‘the consolidation of exchanges of experiences with impact for the respective processes of socialist construction, carried out between both countries’ organizations’.