Beijing is optimistic for the upcoming G77 Summit plus China in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The Chinese government expressed this Tuesday its confidence in the contributions that the upcoming G77 Plus China Summit, organized by Cuba, will bring to developing countries.

The Chinese foreign ministry expressed its support for the island as pro tempore president of the group and expressed its desire that the event contribute positively to strengthening solidarity. Likewise, it expressed its optimism about this Summit and its ability to deepen cooperation among developing countries with the aim of jointly responding to common challenges.

The diplomacy of this Asian nation emphasized that the G77 plus China is a collaborative mechanism that safeguards international equity and defends the common interests of its members.

Cuba convened the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G77 plus China to be held in Havana next September under the motto Current development challenges. Role of science, technology and innovation.

Recently, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez declared that the meeting will be essential in the midst of the global multisectoral crisis. He added that it will be a very significant event in the face of the processes that occur on a global scale and will provide underdeveloped nations with strategies in that order, especially in the context of the Covid-19 post-pandemic.

Cuba assumed the pro tempore presidency of the group last January, the first time that the Caribbean country leads this mechanism. This year, Havana hosted events related to the G77 plus China, including the meetings of the ministers of Education, Culture and Tourism of its member states.

Created in June 1964, this consultation group is the largest and most diverse in the multilateral sphere, with 134 member states.