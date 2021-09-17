Havana city, Cuba.- The mass vaccination of children from 2 to 11 years of age against Covid-19 with local Soberana 02 vaccine started in Cuba on Thursday, and will conclude on November 15, according to official sources.

Onelio Perez, director of the Felipe Poey Aloy unified school (primary and high school), in this capital and one of the centers certified for that process, told to Prensa Latina about the mass attendance of children from five to 10 years of age, accompanied by their families.

Perez explained that they have an enrollment of 395 students, and 332 of them will be vaccinated on Thursday.

After being vaccinated, the established hour of observation monitored by doctors and nurses passed between games and songs, without the presence of adverse events.

In early September, 51 of 63 sixth graders (12 year-old teenagers) of that educational institution received the first dose of the vaccine, designed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV); and the rest will be vaccinated later because they are convalescing from Covid-19 or had fever before receiving the vaccine, he explained.

‘The whole process worked out well. The school was already working as a vaccination center since Abdala’s vaccination with adults and we have always had the support of municipal and provincial healthcare authorities to comply with the necessary requirements,’ he noted.

The expert also noted the good reception and enthusiasm of children and parents for the vaccine, which, in his opinion, is the prelude to restart the school year in person without the risk of being infected by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.