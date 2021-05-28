Washington, United States.- The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)recognized Cuba’s efforts to develop its own vaccine candidates against Covid-19 and its importance for the region.

During a virtual press conference, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of PAHO, indicated to Prensa Latina on Wednesday that developing the region’s own vaccine proposals makes it possible to reduce the vulnerability of its countries in the face of the pandemic.

The health agency official pointed out to this news agency that all vaccines are welcome, regardless of their nationality, since the more the better, he affirmed.

However, he insisted that we must wait for the results of Phase III and the publication of the data in scientific journals and the evaluations of the State’s regulatory authorities where the product is developed and of the World Health Organization.

He explained that the are concerns about how to work in a more coordinated manner with the countries to strengthen the productive capacity of vaccines in the region and reduce vulnerability.