Share

Havana, Cuba.- Press professionals from Cuba and Vietnam will debate today in Havana experiences in media management, as part of the visit to the island of a delegation from the Asian country’s journalistic union.

As part of the seminar Socialist Press in Transformation, there will be presentations by journalists, managers and academists from both nations. The event will take place at the headquarters of the Union of Journalists of Cuba.

The meeting with 15 members of the Association of Journalists of Vietnam (AJV), led by its vice president Tran Troug Dung, also has the purpose of strengthening inter-union ties, according to his Cuban counterpart, Bolivia Tamara Cruz.

Previously, the AJV professionals talked with colleagues from the newspaper Girón, TV Yumurí and Radio 26 in the province of Matanzas, and visited the Varadero tourist hub.