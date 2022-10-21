Havana, Cuba.- The main contributions of Cuban science in the fight against Covid-19 and news on the national biopharmaceutical industry on Friday mark debates on the final day of the 4th International Health Convention. Innovation as a tool in the health management model, the transition from pandemic to endemic, and the lessons learned about the […]

Havana, Cuba.- The main contributions of Cuban science in the fight against Covid-19 and news on the national biopharmaceutical industry on Friday mark debates on the final day of the 4th International Health Convention.

Innovation as a tool in the health management model, the transition from pandemic to endemic, and the lessons learned about the SARS-CoV-2 virus are other issues of analysis at the Convention that began at the Havana-based Conference Center on Monday.

On Thursday, delegates attending the meeting highlighted the importance of Cuba’s medical collaboration with other nations.

We made an international call to fight Covid-19, and Cuba was the only country that sent a contingent of 400 high-profile professionals, Panama’s Deputy Health Minister Ivette Berrío said.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh pointed out that the most important thing about the arrival of the Cuban doctors in his country was to exchange ideas and experiences to improve both healthcare systems.

Yemeni Health Minister Qasim Buhabeih attached value to the revival of the collaboration between Cuba and his country, not only in medical assistance but also in the training of human resources.

In the context of the Convention, the International Health Tourism Award was granted for the first time to Prensa Latina News Agency to recognize experiences and contributions to developing this discipline in Cuba and the region.