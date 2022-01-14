Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities reported 3, 336 new COVID-19 infections and one fatality associated with the disease. This is the second day in a row that the Caribbean island reports over 3 thousand cases in the year.

According to the Public Health Ministry’s website, there were 14.037 active cases islandwide as of midnight.

Cuba accumulated 992 125 cases diagnosed with the coronavirus and 8332 deaths with the latest update.

Las Tunas province stood out with the most cases, with 326. Camagüey, Holguín , Ciego de Avila , Villa Clara , Matanzas , Mayabeque,and Artemisa provinces, all surpassed 200 cases.