Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s public health authorities reported 1289 new COVID-19 infections and 14 deaths associated with the disease over the last 24 hours.

With this update, the Caribbean island has now accumulated 131 832 cases and 863 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

There were 60 imported cases. Havana reported the most autochthonous cases with 652. It was followed by Santiago de Cuba with 140 and Matanzas with 82.

Island authorities have informed that over 1 million people had received at least one dose of the Soberana 02 or Abdala anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates designed by Cuban scientific intuitions. They expect to complete the immunization of 70 percent of the island’s inhabitants by August.

The Minister of Public Heath Jose Angel Portal recently warned that although the vaccination is in full swing, no dramatic results in the curbing of the new infections are expected in the short term and urged the population to follow the protection protocols strictly.