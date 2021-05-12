Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s public health authorities reported 1207 new COVID-19 infections and 13 deaths associated with that disease over the last 24 hours.

The National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, said in a televised briefing that of the new infections, 1123 were autochthonous and 84 were imported.

6 090 positive cases remained hospitalized

The epicenter of the epidemic on the island, Havana, reported 663 new infections.

The Caribbean island accumulates 119 375 positive cases and 768 deaths due to the disease since the first case on the island in March last year.