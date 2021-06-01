Cuba reports 1 057 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba confirmed at the end of Monday 1 057 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths, said Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP)in a televised briefing.

Cuba accumulates 143 233 infections with the disease and 965 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Durán said that Havana remains the epicenter of the autochthonous transmission of the disease in western Cuba, followed by the provinces of Cienfuegos (center) and Santiago de Cuba (east).

The Ministry of Public Health specialist warned about the diagnosis in people under 20 years of age with 169 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, for an accumulated total of 18,919. Two patients in this age group are in critical and two in serious condition.