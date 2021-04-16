Cuba reports 1,040 cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths

Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities reported today 1,040 new cases with Covid-19 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours due to complications from that disease.

The country thus reaches 91,448 diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the pathogen that caused the pandemic and 500 deaths since March 2020.

Twenty-five thousand 124 patients remain admitted, of them, three thousand 914 suspects, 16 thousand 460 under surveillance and four thousand 750 active with the condition.

In a television press conference, the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, explained that, to detect the coronavirus, 22 thousand 418 samples were studied the day before and in Cuba they have analyzed three million 320 thousand 626 PCR in real time.