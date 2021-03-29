The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Monday 701 new people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and two deaths due to complications associated with this pandemic.

Havana city, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Monday 701 new people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and two deaths due to complications associated with this pandemic.

With this update, the total number of confirmed cases on the island since March last year is 73,204 and 417 deaths, said Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology.

The specialist added that 3,527 patients remain hospitalized with the active virus.

Havana province reported the most cases with 376, followed by Santiago de Cuba and Camaguey with 70 and 63, respectively.