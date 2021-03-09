Cuban health authorities reported 1,041 new Covid-19 contagions, the second highest figure during almost a year of pandemic.

The information was confirmed in a press conference by the national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, who lamented the deaths of two people in the last 24 hours.

This brings the overall cases in Cuba to 57,607 patients diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and a total of 352 deaths resulting from comorbidities.

Dr. Duran pointed out that 23,436 people remain in hospitals, 3,825 are suspected cases, 15,005 are under surveillance and 4,606 are active patients.

Cuba’s 22 molecular biology laboratories analyzed 18,887 real-time PCR tests, so the total number of tests carried out so far is 2,558,109.