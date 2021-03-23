Cuba reported 774 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths due to the disease, in the last24 hours.

With these data, the total number of confirmed cases since March 11 last year is 68,250 and 401 deaths, informed Dr. Francisco Durán, National Director of Epidemiology.

He explained that of those diagnosed Monday, 766 were autochthonous and eight were imported.

The specialist added that 3,361 patients remain hospitalized with the active virus.

The day before, 18,162 diagnostic tests were carried out throughout the country to detect the presence of the virus, which brings the total number of samples processed to 2,825,292.