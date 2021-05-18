Havana, Cuba- Cuba reported on Tuesday 1,244 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths due to complications with this disease.

The national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, says that with this update, the Caribbean country has reached 126,755 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes the disease, and 826 deaths since March 2020.

The expert said on television that 6,712 positive cases remain admitted to hospitals.

For the coronavirus detection, 21,995 real-time PCR studies were analyzed in all the molecular biology laboratories of the island.