Cuba reported 1,161 cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities today confirmed 1,161 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours due to complications from the disease.

Thus, the Caribbean nation accumulates 152,420 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and 1,045 deaths.

According to the update, 5982 positive patients remained hospitalized by midnight.

Havana had 393 cases, Santiago de Cuba 183, and Mayabeque reported 120.