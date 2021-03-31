Cuba on Wednesday reported 1,051 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to complications related to the disease.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba on Wednesday reported 1,051 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to complications related to the disease.

With this data, the total number of confirmed cases in Cuba since March 2020 rose to 75,263 and the death toll increased to 424, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said during his daily press briefing on television.

The expert noted that 4,169 active patients are in hospitals nationwide.

On Tuesday, Cuba’s 23 molecular biology labs performed 20,412 PCR tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, so the total number of such tests amounts to 2,984,264 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.