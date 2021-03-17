Cuba on Wednesday reported 727 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to complications related to this disease over the last 24 hours.

With these data, the total number of contagions since March 2020 rose to 63,725 and the death toll increased to 380, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press conference on television.

The doctor noted that 723 of the new patients are autochthonous cases and four were imported.

The specialist stated that 3,739 active patients are in hospitals.

On Tuesday, laboratories nationwide made 20,132 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the virus, totaling 2,710,768 samples so far.