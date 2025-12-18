Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is conducting two clinical trials on chikungunya patients to demonstrate the safety and therapeutic effect of subcutaneous administration of the drug Jusvinza in patients in the post-acute and chronic phases, it was announced.

This was revealed during a meeting on Tuesday between Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez and health experts and scientists, according to the Granma newspaper.

Dr. Julio Baldomero Hernandez, director of clinical research at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), indicated that one of the trials is being carried out at the Diez de Octubre Clinical Surgical Hospital in Havana, on patients with joint symptoms.

According to the CIGB director, the study has good adherence to the protocol and the drug has been well accepted by the 174 patients included.

He added that statistical and periodic reports on the clinical results will be available later.

Among the objectives set, he said, is to evaluate the therapeutic effect of the drug in patients, as well as its durability over time, so that it does not progress to a chronic condition.

Another trial is being conducted at the Faustino Perez Clinical Surgical Hospital in Matanzas province, with 120 patients in the chronic stage of the disease.

Hernandez indicated that the drug has shown a good safety profile, and its clinical results will be evaluated gradually.

The essential purpose, he said, is to determine how the use of Jusvinza impacts the improvement of clinical symptoms.