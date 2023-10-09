Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled on Sunday Cuban Argentine guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara’s legacy on the 56th anniversary of his abduction and consecutive assassination in Bolivia.

On the social media X, the president posted, “Che Lives Among Us and among all those nationwide who continue fighting for a better feasible world. Until victory forever.”

Diaz-Canel recalled a phrase of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro at the main act on October 8, 1987 for the 20th Anniversary of Commander Guevara’s fall in combat. The leader said, “If a paradigm is needed, if a model of man is needed, if an example to imitate is needed to reach such lofty goals, men like Che are indispensable, men and women who imitate him, who are like him, who think like him…”

Ernesto Guevara alias Che was abducted by the Bolivian Army on October 8, 1967 as he was fighting for Bolivia’s liberation and assassinated hours later by orders of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

In spite of the intention of his executioners to silence his example, Che is today alongside Fidel Castro, one of the greatest revolutionary references in Latin America and other latitudes.