Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressed his dismay this Sunday over the crash of the helicopter in which his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, was traveling, and conveyed to the people and authorities of Iran Cuba’s solidarity and the hope that the Iranian president and his delegation will be found alive and well.

“We express to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the beloved people of the Islamic Republic of Iran our solidarity and best wishes and hopes that President Raisi and his companions will be located without affecting their health,” Díaz -Canel wrote on his account on the social network X.