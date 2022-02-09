Havana, Cuba.- Ministers and representatives of higher education from Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe are participating in a forum on sustainable development as part of the 2022 University Congress.

The Forum of Ministers and Authorities of Higher Education is being held in a hybrid manner (face-to-face and via videoconference) and was inaugurated with a keynote address by José Ramón Saborido, Minister of Higher Education of Cuba.

Representatives from Russia, China, Spain, Venezuela, Mexico, Gambia, the United Arab Emirates and Spain are attending the event.

A number of panels are being held at the forum, including one dedicated to policies of access and inclusion in higher education and the challenges of universities in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organizing committee announced for the third day of University 2022 a conference by Alejandro Gil Fernández, Minister of Economy and Planning of Cuba, on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their articulation within the National Plan for Economic Development and Social for 2030 in Cuba.