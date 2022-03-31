Havana, Cuba.- The International Congress of Researchers on Childhood, Adolescents and Youth closes its doors in Cuba on Friday, after three days dedicated to reflect on the post-Covid-19 stage, activism, equity and social justice.

For the final day, the academic program proposes a panel on the diversification of economic actors and challenges for employment, with specialists from the National Office of Statistics and Information, the University of Havana and entrepreneurs.

Also on the list is the presentation of the regional research by the Latin American Council of Social Sciences entitled “Dancing in the mists. Gender and youth in unequal environments,” as well as a meeting of the National Network of Researchers on Youth.

The Congress kicked off on Tuesday with a lecture by Aylin Alvarez, First Secretary of the Cuban Young Communist League, on the challenges of the new generations in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and the neoliberal policies.

The event takes place in person and virtually to reflect on topics such as the prevention and care for gender violence, the construction of protective spaces, labor insertion, use of free time and the development of strategies to face racism.

According to the organizers of the meeting, the Congress brought together around 1,000 delegates from 13 countries at the Havana-based Conference Center, to establish a talk between academia and decision-makers, enable the collective construction of knowledge and offer recommendations regarding those population groups.