Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) has highlighted the work carried out by the members of the Hatuey Project.

The activists, who brought medical treatments denied to the island by the U.S. blockade, appeared before the institution to further strengthen the solidarity actions promoted by that platform with a new contribution, the fifth such contribution since last May.

The project coordinator, Gloria La Riva, expressed her opposition to the current U.S. administration’s attempts to interrupt Cuban medical collaboration with several countries, intentions that, she warned, could cause serious harm to the lives of poor people in the Global South.

She also rejected the arrogance with which they obstruct imports of raw materials destined for pharmaceutical production in the Caribbean nation.

According to a note published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since June of this year, “the project members have been raising funds and essential goods, primarily for pediatric cancer patients, and on this occasion, they will make deliveries to the Juan Manuel Márquez Pediatric Hospital and the José Luis Miranda Hospital in Villa Clara.”

The visits to these centers and other institutions related to biotechnology development and maternity homes will be extended until August 9th.