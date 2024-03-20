Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz attended Tuesday the opening of the XIX International Fair Informática 2024 and the III International Colloquium Patria, events taking place at the Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana.

In the case of the Fair, the President and the head of government toured the stands of 72 exhibitors, including 22 foreign entities from a dozen countries.

For the first time, economic actors from the communications sector will participate in this section, as well as state-owned companies, private companies and entities engaged in the management of science, technology and innovation and self-employed workers.

The III Patria International Colloquium, which began the day before, has more than 200 participants representing 28 countries, who discuss the articulation between progressive forces, the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) and the generation of contents.

Both events coexist in Pabexpo to exchange ideas regarding digital communication, politics and the sovereign development of ICTs.