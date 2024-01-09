Havana, Cuba.- The Scientific Committee approved extending the deadline for submitting papers to the 14th International Congress on Higher Education University 2024: “Higher Education of the Future: Social Transformation, Quality, Relevance and Sustainability,” to be held February 5-9 in Havana, to 22nd of this month.

With the aim of promoting dialogue and reflection on the role of higher education in social transformation, based on the principles of quality, sustainability and relevance, the event will have the participation of more than 40 countries and a pool of approximately 2,000 national papers.

The congress, considered the largest of its kind in the country, offers the possibility for all Cuban universities to participate; professors, students, administrative staff, as well as different organizations and outstanding national and international professors, said Mercedes F. Medina Ocampo, head of the Department of Events of the Ministry of Higher Education (MES) and executive secretary of the University Congress 2024.

We are positioned worldwide, as we have been developing this university congress, which is held every two years; in 2020 the Convention Palace closed its doors due to the COVID, however in 2022 it was a great event just after the country came out of the pandemic, said the executive secretary.

We have, she added, a platform, which is also called Congreso Universidad, and through this, the event is managed and everyone can access, register, upload their work and even make payments depending on the particular interests of each person.

According to Medina Ocampo, it is possible to participate virtually and in person; and there are foreigners who wish to present themselves in person without sending a paper and they have that possibility and can do so by means of a certificate as a participant and those who have a paper have double certification, that is, as a participant and as a speaker.

In relation to the national delegation, we carried out a group of activities and previous actions, at municipal, provincial and national level, so that the national delegates had the opportunity to present themselves at events and from there, to select some papers that are now part of the Congress.

We had 19 grassroots events, he assured, and in each of these we did not exclude student participation; we consider that such meetings and debates are favorable for students; since many of them present relevant works in the student forums and during their journey they have not had the opportunity to participate in the Congress, he added.

We try to have a representation from Punta de Maisí to Cabo de San Antonio; at this moment we are working with an attendance of one thousand national participants and although not all of them can attend; we do want to give them the possibility to present their work by the most feasible way, but they should not be left out, concluded the Head of the Department of Events of MES.

Those interested can access the General Program of the International Congress on Higher Education University 2024 and other important information about the event through the following link: https://www.congresouniversidad.cu/