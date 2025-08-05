Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated Lebanese journalist Wafica Ibrahim, director of the pan-Arab news network Al Mayadeen, on her birthday this Sunday.

On his account on the social media platform X, the president wrote: “Today we celebrate the life of a Cuban woman born in Lebanon, who has embraced Martí’s idea that the Homeland is humanity. Congratulations, dear Wafica Ibrahim, a tireless warrior for justice in every corner of the world.”

Ibrahim serves as head of the Spanish-language site for this pan-Arab satellite television channel and as an advisor on Latin American affairs.

She lived in Cuba for 11 years and counts among her most important memories an interview on December 14, 2000, with the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016).

On March 20, the pan-Arab satellite network Al Mayadeen received the Dignity Award, granted by the Union of Cuban Journalists, during the closing ceremony of the Third International Colloquium Patria, held in Havana.

This recognition is granted exceptionally to press professionals who have become exemplary through their heroic actions or an extraordinary lifelong career in the service of journalism.